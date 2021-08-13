Assam Govt To Help Pinky Karmakar As News Of Her Situation Goes Viral

NET Web Desk

Two lives could not have been more different than that of Pinky Karmakar and Lovina Borgohain. One is at the centre of the public imagination and the other is cast in the darkness of oblivion.

As reports of the plight of Pinky Karmakar made news headlines voices from many quarters expressed their dismay and angst on a future being lost.

Pinky was 17 years old when she had visited England Nottinghamshire in 2012 to represent India in the torch-bearer run of the London Olympics.

An aspiring archer she was selected from 20 schools where she was associated as a coach in UNICEF’s Sports Development Programme.

But as fate would have it she had to come back and work in the tea gardens for a meager wage of Rs 167.

Pinky still recalls the time around the London Olympics. “Those were the best days of my life,” she says.

What might be a light ray of hope she met Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma along with Minister Sanjoy Kishan. The Chief Minister has assured all help to pinky and asked Sanjoj Kishan to provide her with all facilities.

What would be interesting to watch how much does the govt really helps her.

In the past also such promises were made to her from MLAs, MPs and Ministers but little or none were kept. All we can do is hope Pinky does not go back to her home empty handed again.