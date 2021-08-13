Assam Rifles Reach Out To War Widows During COVID-19

– Ezrela Dalidia Fanai

On August 11, the Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles visited two Veer Naris or war widows and to extend a helping hand during the critical covid times.

The Battalion team visited Mrs. Juliet Zongmawii and Mrs. Laldengi, both residents of New Serchhip.

The Veer Naris were given essential commodities to meet their daily requirements as a gesture of constant support from the Assam Rifles. The ladies were assured of the continuous support of Assam Rifles whenever required to assist in their well-being and resolution of any issues.

Assam Rifles is always committed to assist the families of brave soldiers, who have made supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.