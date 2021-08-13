JP Nadda Meets Tripura CM, State BJP chief Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Amid speculation of possible cabinet expansion and change in organization, chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Pradesh president Dr. Manik Saha on Thursday evening met with BJP chief JP Nadda and top brass of the party in New Delhi.

The meeting, which lasted for more than an hour and a half, was chaired by the BJP chief in presence of the national general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh and Tripura in-charge Vinod Sonkar.

According to party sources, a change of tactics has become necessary in the aftermath of the political situation in the state.

Earlier on Thursday, the chief minister met with the BJP national secretary and former Tripura in-charge Sunil Deodhar in his residence and discussed several important issues.

Deodhar had played a crucial role in defeating the Left Front government in the 2018 general assembly elections and the formation of the BJP-IPFT government.

Both the general secretary, Papia Datta, and Tinku Roy are also been in the national capital for the last two days to attend a meeting with the national president, general secretaries, and secretary.

The cabinet expansion which has been on cards for more than 3 years was also discussed during the meeting.

A party source informed that the chief minister has proposed to fill the vacant ministerial posts, which the top brass has accepted with plans for the organizational expansion.

It is also learned that a dissident MLA is stationed in the national capital to meet with the party leaders to discuss the present situation. However, the national leadership is now worried about the recent political dimension that has arisen following the entry of TMC in Tripura.

The political situation has reached such a stage that the CPIM has softened its tone on the TMC issue. As a result, the ruling BJP has to think twice about its position. Because, in the context of West Bengal, it is thought that the Trinamool will suddenly become the main opposition by nullifying the CPIM and the Congress.

The party sources confirmed that during the meeting, central leaders have prepared a roadmap for the upcoming assembly elections. The chief minister will return to Agartala tomorrow and attend a program of the Vivekananda Vichar Manch.