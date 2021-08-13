Manipur CM N.Biren Singh Pay Tributes To Bir Tikendrajit On Patriot’s Day

On Friday, 13 August, as part of Patriot’s Day celebrations in Manipur, CM N. Biren Singh laid a wreath with governor Shri Ganga Prasad at Kangla Utra and paid floral tribute to Bir Tikendrajit at Hicham Yaicham Pat who laid his life defending the sovereignty of Manipur against the British establishment.

Bir TikendraJit was commander of the Manipuri army and also masterminded the ‘Palace Revolution’ against the British which led to the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891 or the ‘Manipur Expedition’.

He was captured by the British during the Manipur expedition and was hanged publicly at Pheida-pung (Polo ground) in Imphal.

