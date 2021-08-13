Meghalaya Encounter: Surrendered HNLC Leader Cherishterfield Thangkhiew Killed In Shillong

– Gargee Nandy, Shillong, Meghalaya

The former General Secretary of HNLC Cheristerfield Thangkhiew was reportedly killed in an alleged retaliatory firing by Meghalaya Police at his residence in Mawlai at 2:45 am on August 13, Friday.

Reportedly, based on the evidence collected Meghalaya police launched an investigation on the intervening night of 12 & 13 August 2021, to arrest Chesterfield Thangkhiew and his associates.

“When the police team tried to enter inside his house the surrendered cadre attacked the team with a knife in an attempt to escape. The police team exerting the right to defence fired a single round which hit the surrendered cadre, then after being hit he was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital, Shillong for medical assistance but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

G.K. Iangrai, MPS Assistant inspector general of police informed “Incriminating evidence have been seized from the residence of the surrendered cadre including a firearm and a knife. Two more individuals have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the case.”

According to the intelligence sources, police recovered a few mobile phones a laptop, and 9MM pistol, and a knife From Thangkhiew’s House.

Police also said “ in connection with the cases registered in East Khasi Hills district and East Jaintia Hills district regarding the IED explosion thorough investigations were conducted leading to the arrest of several persons. From statements of these arrested persons and material pieces of evidence collected, there were clear indications linking the involvement of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew in both the criminal cases”.