Mizoram: Assam Rifles Participate In ‘Run For India’ As Part Of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

– Ezrela Dalidia Fanai

Celebrating Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on the occasion of the 75th Independence day, Aizawl Battalion of Assam Rifles along with Lunglei Battalion and Serchhip Battalion of Headquarter 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) conducted “Run for India” under Fit India Movement.

The government had begun the Fit India movement on 29 Aug 2019 intending to make fitness an integral part of our lives.

Under the Aizawl Battalion, a total of 55 civilians of Ngopa village participated to encourage people to take their fitness seriously and get freedom from obesity, laziness, and lifestyle diseases.

A total of over 385 Assam Rifles personnel from the Lunglei battalion participated in a fitness run which is aimed to encourage fitness activities such as running and sports in daily lives and get freedom from obesity, laziness, stress, and anxiety. It also gives a strong message to the troops and motivates them to be physically active and improve their health.

Serchhip Battalion also organized a 5 km run under the “Run for India” programme at Company Operating Base at Farkawn.