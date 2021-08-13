Rain Washes Off Pangin-Pasighat Highway, Vehicles Stranded

NET Web Desk

A portion of NH-13 was completely washed away this afternoon at Sirki near Pasighat just before reaching Rengging. The landslide has now disconnected the Pangin- Pasighat road disrupting connectivity for people of Siang, West Siang, Upper Siang & Shi-Yomi districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Indian Meteorological Department had warned of rainfall activity in the northeastern region of India. At the same such occurrences have become fairly common in Arunachal Pradesh causing hardship for regular commuters and the local populace. As per the latest reports, the repair work of the highway has not started.