Rescued Turtles Airlifted From Pune To Assam To Be Released In Wild

NET Web Desk

On Thursday, Pune state forest officials airlifted 63 turtles from Pune to Assam, to be released into their natural habitat.

An official said, the turtles were flown to Assam on Thursday afternoon and include endangered species like the Indian roof turtle, the crowned river turtle, brown roof turtle, and spotted river terrapin. He further added that the turtles were rescued during various seizures in the state and were a joint initiative by the state forest department and the Turtle Survival Alliance.

Rahul Patil, deputy conservator of forest (Pune division) said, “This is the first time endangered and rare species of turtles are being sent by air to be released into their natural habitat in the northeastern state”.

Among the 63 turtles, 55 were with the Indian Herpetological Society, Katraj, and eight were with the RESQ Charitable Trust.

On reaching Guwahati, the turtles will be handed over to the Turtle Survival Alliance and forest officials from Assam.