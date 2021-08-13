Train Service To Arunachal To Resume From September 1

Tanu Bulo

Train services from Arunachal Pradesh will soon be restarted from September 1 after remaining suspended for over a year due to Covid-19.

The decision was taken after CM Pema Khandu had a meet with Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) General Manager Anshul Gupta on Thursday, 12th August.

The two train services to be resumed are- Shatabdi (Naharlagun- Guwahati) and the AC Express (Naharlagun-Delhi). The Donyi Polo Express shuttling between Naharlagun and Guwahati will not resume its service on September 1 as its fares/rates are under review and await finalisation.

The resumption of train services will serve as a boon for the students, traders, and business community who have been hit hard due to its absence.