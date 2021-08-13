Tripura Lady Cop Selected For Union Home Minister’s Medal

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Rita Debnath working as a Sub-Inspector of Tripura Police has been awarded the ‘Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation 2021′.

A total of 152 police officials across the country are to be awarded the ‘Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation 2021′.

The WSI of Tripura police named Rita Debnath received the award for her investigative prowess. She is currently posted at Dharmanagar Woman Police station in North Tripura.

As many as nine police personnel from the Northeast are to be awarded ‘Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation 2021′.

This medal was constituted in 2018, to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such Excellence in Investigation by investigating officers.