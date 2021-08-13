Undercover Police Officers Trap Interstate Drug Smuggling Gang In Karbi Anglong

– NET Web Desk

In the last few days, security forces have conducted successful drugs busts in both Assam and Mizoram. Karbi Anglong police of Assam investigating an old case busted an inter-state gang of smugglers. They also arrested 2 individuals in connection to drug smuggling and & seized 2 kg of heroin.

With this seizure, the total recovered heroin is nearly 5 kilos.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the efforts of Karbi Anglong police.

#AssamAgainstDrugs Pursuing an old case @karbianglongpol have busted an inter-state gang of smugglers, arrested 2 persons & seized 2 kg heroin. The total recovery in this case now is 4.848 kg heroin and this serves a major blow to the gang. Kudos @assampolice @DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/k3PGRehTjb — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 13, 2021

Assam police also apprehended the kingpin of the whole operation which it lured from Nagaland. Undercover officers of Assam police baited the lady kingpin with a lucrative deal and she latched on it hook line and sinker.

She brought the heroin as a payment and the Assam police officers lying in wait nabbed her and her accomplice.

The latest drug bust where Assam Police recovered 2 kilos of heroin in #Karbianglong has interesting backstory. We had to lure the main kingpin to our side of border from Nagaland. Our officers pretended to offer her some lucrative deal. She bit the bait and bit it hard. pic.twitter.com/SPghwXpMLI — DGP Assam (@DGPAssamPolice) August 13, 2021