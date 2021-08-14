Arunachal Can Produce Entrepreneurs Who Can Drive Sustainable Businesses: CM Pema Khandu

– NET Web Desk

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu launched the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation & Investment Park and awarded seed funds to 31 winners of the Entrepreneurship Development Programme 2020 at Niti Vihar today.

The Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development Programme was launched by Chief Minister, Pema Khandu on 15th August 2020.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu encouraged the entrepreneurs present. He recalled the fact that he was also an entrepreneur before entering politics. “My government is fully committed to supporting the initiative started by the Investment Division”, said the Hon’ble Chief Minister. He also asked the Investment Division to fully focus on this particular area, so that this Innovation & investment park is developed into a world-class facility, and Arunachal can produce entrepreneurs who can drive sustainable and scalable businesses.

Top 31 startups selected out of 4000 participants under Entrepreneurship Development Programme were awarded today with seed funds. Each top 10 & next 21 winners were awarded with ₹5 lakhs and ₹4 lakhs respectively. These winners will also be provided with incubation support.

He hoped that this Park will be able to connect to all the budding startups in the state. He believed that through this center, the government can promote sectors like tourism, Agri & allied which are the high-priority sectors of growth. Further, the capital region is a big city and it has a big market for startups. People should produce consumables like vegetables and meat locally so that dependencies on other states are reduced. He also highlighted that the presence of a large number of Indian Army and other paramilitary forces in the state also presents a larger market for entrepreneurs.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in developing the Northeast and especially Arunachal Pradesh. He highlighted the development of connectivity to and in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. Now travel from East to West Arunachal is seamless, road constructions are going on all across the state, railway connectivity has improved – very soon places like Tawang, Basar, Ziro will be connected by railways. Work on Holongi airport was also pending for some time, but under the current State Government and with support from the Central Government, work is ongoing at full swing and, if all goes smoothly, we will be able to launch the airport in the next 15 August. “Such types of development was not in my wildest dreams”, said Khandu, further stating that nothing is impossible under the able leadership of our beloved Prime Minister.

He concluded by saying that the launching of the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation & investment park (APIIP) is the starting point of a Vision, and assured to strengthen the Investment Division by providing all kinds of government support. He also committed to reviewing the programme of the Park through Investment Division intermittently. Lastly, he congratulated 31 winners and the team investment Division, “The country can move further when the business community is progressing”.

The programme was attended by Shri. Chowna Mein, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary, Shri. Naresh Kumar and host dignitaries.