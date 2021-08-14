Greande Damges School In Assam Near Mizoram Border

NET Web Desk

The relative calm of the Assam Mizoram was broken yesterday as a grenade was lobbed at a lower primary school by unidentified individuals in Assam along the inter-state border on an intervening night between 13 and 14

The incident was reported from Gutguti in Hailakandi. A low-intensity explosion damaged the wall of Pakua Punjee Lower Primary school in that area.

The school shut due to covid is located in a remote area near the interstate border.

Hailakandi district Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Upadhyay confirmed the report to the media.