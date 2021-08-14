Manipur : IBSD Establishes ‘Science Museum’ In Chandel District

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Autonomous Institute of Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, and Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD) have established a ‘Science Museum’ in Chandel, Manipur, to commemorate the 75 years of India’s Independence.

Established at Maha Union Govt. Hr. Sec. School, Japhou, Chandel, the main aim of museum is to develop a scientific attitude and to inculcate general awareness among the students and common people

It is believed to promote scientific intervention through bioresources for the benefits of students and common man of the region by demonstrating about instruments, organising lectures, seminars, scientific camps and outreach program.

The Science Museum was inaugurated on August 11, 2021 by Dr Renu Swarup, Secretary to Govt of India, Department of Biotechnology.

Meanwhile, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State for Education & External Affairs, Govt of India also sent his best wishes for the success of the museum through a pre-recorded message.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Swarup said, “I am delighted to inaugurate DBT’s First Science museum. I congratulate IBSD, concerned agencies and key functionaries for taking the initiative. They will be playing important role in future to promote the activities of the museum.”

She also emphasised on the need to engage with students and spark their interest in science. “We must also encourage them to take science as a career. The museum is established with this intention. Students need mentorship to channelise their potential into excellent innovations. It is our responsibility to provide ecosystem. I hope this museum becomes the central hub to connect with other museums in the region,” – asserted by Dr. Swarup.

This museum is believed to reach students, thereby inspiring them for a career in science and technology while celebrating the history and future of research and innovation in the country.

However, the posters and graphical representation of different research findings, global research scenario, bioresources management including sustainable use of medicinal plants have also been highlighted in the museum.

The Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD), Imphal is an autonomous institute under Department of Biotechnology, Govt of India.

Its main mandate of Bioresources development, depicts the sustainable use through biotechnological interventions for the socio-economic growth of the region.