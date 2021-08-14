Manipur Royal House In Meghalaya Transforms Into State Bhavan

NET Web Desk

On Friday August 13, the Manipur CM, N. Biren Singh has announced that historic plot of Manipur Royal House in Shillong, Meghalaya has been transformed into state Bhawan.

The Royal Residence is special to Manipur in many ways. Manipur’s Maharaja Bodhachandra stayed here at the time of signing the Manipur Merger Agreement to Dominion of India on 21st September 1949.

Furthermore, the plot of the house measuring 1.93 acres has been allotted to the Manipur Government.

The property was handed after series of negotiations on payment of premium worth Rs 91,04,784.

Manipur CM, N. Biren Singh has confirmed the news through his official Twitter & Facebook account. “The historic plot of Manipur Rajbari at Shilong belonged to the Maharaja of Manipur and it was here that Maharaja Bodhachandra stayed at the time of signing the Manipur Merger Agreement to Dominion of India on 21st September 1949. Sadly the plot no longer belonged to the Royal family of Manipur.” – the CM wrote in a Facebook post.

On October 15, 1949, Maharaja Bodhachandra Singh of Manipur and V.P. Menon, representing the Union government, signed the Manipur Merger Agreement.