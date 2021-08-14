MHA Declares Awardees For ‘Union HM Medal for Excellence in Investigation’, 10 From NE States

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Union Home Ministry has announced the list of police personnel, to be conferred with the ‘Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation’ for 2021.

A total of 152 police personnel have been nominated for the award for their high professional standards of investigation of crime.

The list also incorporates of 10 officials from 7 Northeastern states. Thereby, including 28 women police officials.

These officials include – 4 officials from Assam, 1 each from Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura.

M. Harsha Vardhan, Addl.DCP has been selected from Arunachal Pradesh.

While, Assam includes four officials, who achieved the feat, namely – Bibekanand Das, SSP; Dr. Rashmi Rekha Sarmah, DySP; Sukumar Sinha, Insp; Dipankar Gogoi, SI.

Manipur includes – Priyadarshini Devi, W/SI; Banraplang Jyrwa, DySP; V L Chama Ralte, SI from Mizoram; Temsuyangba Ao, UBSI – Nagaland; and Rita Debnath, WSI from Tripura.

According to the list, 15 officers are from Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), 5 from National Investigation Agency (NIA), and 5 personnel belongs to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Whereas, Andhra Pradesh includes 5 personnel, Bihar – 7, Chhattisgarh – 3, Goa – 1, Gujarat – 6, Haryana – 4, Himachal Pradesh – 1, J&K/Ladakh – 1, Jharkhand – 2, Karnataka – 6, Kerala – 9, Madhya Pradesh – 11, Maharashtra – 11, Odisha – 4, Punjab – 2, Rajasthan – 9, Tamil Nadu – 8, Telangana – 5, Uttar Pradesh – 10, Uttarakhand – 1, West Bengal – 4, Dadra& N. Haveli/Daman & Diu – 1, Delhi – 6.

The “Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation” was constituted in 2018. It’s main objective is to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime, and recognising such excellence in investigation by investigating officers.