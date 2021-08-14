Mizoram CM Zoramthanga Inaugurates Upgraded Roadway To Tripura

– Ezrela Dalidia Fanai

Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga inaugurated the 84.50 km long completed portion of the upgraded Khedacherra-Damcherra-Zamuang-Kawrthah-Tuilitkawn (KDZKT) Road at Tuidam, Mamit on the 13th of August.

The project for up-gradation of the Single lane to the Intermediate lane was approved and sanctioned by North Eastern Council (NEC) on 9th January 2013.

The upgraded road links Mizoram with Tripura and Assam along its North-Western belt.

Speaking at the function, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of good connectivity for economic development, stating that building good roads and upgrading existing ones is one of the government’s priorities. He added that the KDZKT road will boost economic activities tremendously.

In recent times Mizoram faced difficulties due to economic blockade due to heightened border tension with Assam which had turned violent.

The project for Improvement & Upgradation of KDZKT Road was allotted to M/S DRAIPL & ABCI Ltd (JV), Guwahati on 25th May 2015 at an agreed amount of Rs. 179.63 Crore, accorded vide No. P 30016/NEC/14/CE-R/12/PW/80 Dt.25.05.2015. The approval of the second revision amounting to Rs. 183.27 Crore, which is necessitated by the introduction of GST w.e.f. 01.07.2017 in the country and cost adjustment as per contract agreement, is awaited. Also, change of some scopes within the Tiger Reserve area of the last 14.80 km portion, where no physical works could be executed until necessary clearances were given, prolonged the execution period.

The main scope of work includes Formation Cutting of 89.50 km; Unlined side-drain of 45.30 km and lined side-drain of 25.99 km; Protection works of 9085.94 Rm; Construction 35Rm bridge over Hmarliana lui; 325 Cross Drainage Works and Pavement Works of a 74.70 km Intermediate Lane (5.50m width) and 14.80km Single Lane (3.75m width).