Mobile Testing Lab Launched In Manipur

On Friday August 13, in order to increase the COVID-19 inoculation drive in Manipur, the state government has now commissioned a mobile testing unit van at the Modern College premises, Porompat.

The lab is being run in collaboration with Viswanath Cancer Care Foundation (VCCF), an affiliate of Karkinos Health Care Pvt Ltd.

Meanwhile, the Tata Medical and Diagnostic (TaTaMD) is the technical partnership of the initiative.

First-of-its-kind initiative undertaken in Manipur, the lab is based on CRISPR technology, the lab has a capacity to test up to 3,300 tests per day and will be able to give results in just 3 hours.

Residents of the state will be able to avail the service at a much cheaper rate, worth of Rs 450.

The facility is powered by RTPCR, CRISPR, and FELUDA platform from the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB), a leading Indian biosciences research Institute.

Manipur CM, N. Biren Singh through his Facebook handle has also written about the initiative. “Govt. of Manipur in collaboration with Viswanath Cancer Care Foundation (VCCF) a philanthropic Trust has commissioned a mobile RTPCR CRISPR COVID-19 testing facility at the Modern College premises, Porompat at an affordable price. The cost per test is INR 450/-.” – asserted the Manipur CM.