Naga Organization’s Celebrate ’75th Naga Independence Day’

On August 14, 2021, in order to commemorate the occasion of ‘Naga Independence Day’, All Naga Students’ Association hoisted the Naga National Flag at their Secretariat Complex, Tahamzam Senapati.

Meanwhile, the Government of the People’s Republic of Nagalim has also celebrated the occasion by hoisting the Naga National Flag.

The 75th ‘Naga Independence Day’ marks the historic event of Independence of the Naga people from India.

Nagaland attained statehood in 1963 but a section of Naga leaders had rejected it outright, thereby continuing to join the armed movement for Naga sovereignty.

Various Naga rebel groups have been engaged in peace negotiations with the Centre for years but the issue was never been sorted out.

Later, the Nagaland Peace Accord is a peace treaty, signed, on August 3, 2015, between the Government of India, and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN), to end the insurgency in the state of Nagaland in northeast India.