Nagaland : Suspected Grenade Attack In Mon District, 2 Injured

NET Web Desk

Recently, the suspected grenade attack in Mon district by unknown miscreants have left a civilian and an Assam Rifles personnel sustain injuries.

According to PRO, the suspected insurgent cadres lobbed three grenades on a JCB belonging to ‘D’ Coy of 28 Assam Rifles in the vicinity of Chenloisho village, under Mon district, at around 11 AM.

“Reportedly two of the grenades failed to detonate and the explosion of the other grenade caused injury to one personnel of Assam Rifles, and one civilian namely, Kaipa Konyak (60 yrs) of Chenloisho village” – the release stated.

Both the injured persons were rushed to medical facility located within Assam Rifles Camp, they have reportedly been out of danger.

PRO further stated that a team of 28 Assam Rifles ‘D’ Coy personnel along with JCB were assisting locals to clear the road at a place called Thromjon, located between Chenloisho and Wongti village, after been attacked.

Meanwhile, a police team has rushed to spot, and the investigation is under process.