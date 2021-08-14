National Flag Rally Successfully Conducted By Nagaland Police

Haidobabe Hingleu

The National Flag rally run which was organised by the Nagaland Police as part of the 75 years of India’s Independence celebration culminated at Police Headquarters, Kohima today. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav of which the National Flag rally was a part, was launched on 12 March 2021 nationwide and it was launched in the state at the Secretariat Plaza, Kohima by Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio.

The Director-General of Police Nagaland, John Longkumer attending the program said that “the word Azadi Ka Amrit means the nectar of freedom, and the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi while launching the programme has described it as the ‘Elixir of the Energy of Freedom’.”

“Through the programme, we pay homage and respect to the freedom fighters of our nation for their sacrifices, their spirit of unity, and their love for the nation during the 200 years of British colonial rules. In our state too, Haipou Jadonang of Nagaland anticipating for freedom of his people from the clutches of the British colonial rule, revolted against the British but on 19 February 1931 at the age of 26 years, he was arrested on charges of seduction and hanged thus becoming a martyr in India’s struggle for India independences” Longkumer added.

Longkumer described the Indian freedom movement as the most remarkable in history as it was succeeded as a non-violent movement through Mahatma Gandhi who spearheaded the final pace of India’s struggle for independence which today is regarded as the most propagate of peace. Pay homage to the freedom fighters as their sacrifices has secured our future of hope, prosperity, development, and unity.