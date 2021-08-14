PM Modi Declares August 14 As Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

NET Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. PM Modi said that the partition of India and Pakistan and the ensuing displaced millions. Many were killed and raped during the partition. Observing the day is a recognition of their sacrifices.

Incidentally, August 14 is the Independence Day of Pakistan.

“Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day,” Modi tweeted.

In a subsequent tweet, he said lessons should be drawn from the violence that erupted during Partition to further enhance harmony and human empowerment. “May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment.”