Sikkim Agriculture Minister Distributes Farming Tokens To Boost Productivity & Marketing

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, Lok Nath Sharma attended an Awareness-cum Token Distribution Programme.

The visit was attended by several officials, and field functionaries from various departments of the state.

Over 80 farming families have also received various tokens including Power Tiller, HDPE Coil pipe, Spice Grinder, Power Spray, Chaff Cutter, Brush Cutter, Garden Tools, Knapsack sprayer, Vegetable Collection Centre, Turmeric Grinder, Green House, Seedlings for Strawberry Cultivation, Cymbidium Orchid, Tissue Culture for Banana/ grafted Avacado, Sheep, Goattery farming and Chaff Cutter, under the Department.

Besides, 10 families also received token of Intensive Fish Culture for Carp farming and Trout Culture in Raceway tank schemes under Directorate of Fisheries.

Sharma urged the beneficiaries to value the received agricultural tools/machines and every token received.

It can be utilised adequately for necessary purpose, thereby providing maintenance on time.

He sheds light on village and farming centric schemes particularly the Mukhya Mantri Krishi Atmanirbhar Yojana, initiated by the state government.

“The farming community will receive notified financial incentives for selling agriculture/horticulture produce through certified agencies namely SIMFED, DACS, FPOs, SHGs, VLW etc. Meanwhile, the certified agencies will also be benefited with 2% of incentive value as handling charges.” – asserted by Sharma.

He also added that state government has allocated Rs. 5 Crore under Mukhya Mantri Krishi Atmanirbhar Yojana for the current financial year to provide financial incentives.

He informed the farming community to take benefits of the opportunity by increasing productivity and marketing through certified agencies.

The minister also stressed on the need to ensure cultivation in the entire 76 thousand hectares of cultivable land in the state.

Further he added that the state government is working tirelessly to transform the state in numerous sectors in practice under the leadership of the Sikkim CM.

The state government has been putting all possible efforts to support the farming community and also appointed Agriculture Development Officers, Horticulture Development Officers, Veterinary Officers fulfilling the long pending requirement of the technical manpower in the field for farmers’ welfare, said Sharma.

It will benefit 350 household with trout and Carp farming under Intensive Fish Culture and Trout Culture in Raceway schemes wherein each beneficiary will receive cash amount of Rs. 1,20,000 seeds (fry), feeds and necessary technical supports.

Sharma also announced Chakung Chumbong and Malbasey Budang as Cluster under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayeen Yojana (PMKSY).

He directed the officials and field functionaries for the proper maintenance of existing departmental infrastructures.

Moreover, Aditya Golay acknowledged the field visit of entire departmental machineries to deliver benefits at the doorsteps of farming community in various constituencies.

He advised educated youths to adopt entrepreneurship in farming and allied sectors to generate sustainable source of income.

Golay stated that the state government is fully committed to provide all necessary support to fulfill their needs and further urged people to take advantages of availed exemplary initiatives.

He also mentioned that Sikkim has witnessed revolutionary changes in Dairy Farming, after launching of financial incentives per litre of milk.

It articulated the farming centric vision and pro people policies framed by the ruling government.

Secretary Agriculture Shri Rinzing C Bhutia informed about the PMKISAN Yojana.

He mentioned the tremendous increase in number of beneficiaries from single digit to over ten thousand after the formation of new government.

Further, he encouraged farmers to get registered under PMKISAN Yojana to be benefited with the financial incentives of Rs 6000/- on annual basis.

Authorities adviced the farmers to get enrolled under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana in the identified crops, entitled for compensation against damages of crops.

He also shared current transforming concept of agricultural farming with new innovation and mechanization.

The Secretary Coordination of COVID-19 Task Force, informed the opportunity to enlighten farmers on precautionary measures, depicting importance of COVID-19 inoculation and vaccination.

He highlighted the departmental schemes and programmes, mainly focusing on Mukhya Mantri Pashupalan Atmanirbhar Yojana.

Besides, farmers have attained benefits of financial incentives of Rs 15,000 for rearing three pigs of 50 KG each.

Earlier, the Horticulture Director highlighted various beneficial schemes for the welfare of farmers under the department.