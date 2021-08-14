Sikkim Lady Wins ‘Miss Top Model’ Crown In Miss India 2021

NET Web Desk

Recently, a Sikkim lady, Tshering Chukit Sherpa won the crown of ‘Miss Top Model’ at Miss India 2021.

Organized by StarLife Pageants at Agra, the grooming session for the event was held in Agra from August 1. While, the grand finale was held on August 5.

The 27-year-old lady hails from Rinchenpong in West Sikkim. A junior mechanical engineer by profession, the 27-yr-old hails from Rinchenpong, West Sikkim.

Tshering was shortlisted among the 18 girls from different cities, nominated for grand finale in the Miss India category.

She has been working at a multinational company in Karnataka for the past five years.

Besides, Tshering is also a State and national karate champion. Her hobbies include modelling, dancing, acting, and creating videos for her YouTube channel.

She has also bagged the ‘Best Personality’ recognition at Miss & Mrs Hubballi Icon 2021 organized by Hubli INIFD.

Tshering has also been the second runner up at Miss Dharwad 2021 presented by Shiv Kamal Group.

She has also been shortlisted for Miss Asia which will be held in Dubai soon.