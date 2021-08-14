Sikkim : SSB Organizes Walkathon Under “Fit India Movement”

NET Web Desk

Recently, the 72nd Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) organized a Walkathon under Fit India Movement to commemorate the 75th Year of India’s Independence, under “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

Participated by Officers and 60 soldiers of 72nd Battalion SSB, the event was flagged-off by Mr. S.K Awadhiya, Officiating Commandant (72nd Battalion).

The walkathon commenced from Darap, Food Corporation Of India (FCI) godown via Rimbi till Battalion Headquarter, Melli Aching.

Along the stretch of 7 kilometres approx, the troops marched with the display of placards, flex and banners pertaining to “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, “Fit India Movement”, “Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat”, “Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao”, and “Jal Shakti Abhiyan”.

During the walk, the participants chanted patriotic slogans to spread the awareness among the local populace.

Besides, National flags made up of papers were also distributed to the children on the way.

A series of various other programmes like Plantation drive, Yoga training, Cultural events and other activities will be executed throughout this week.