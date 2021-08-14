Tripura: Four-day Ashirwaad Yatra For Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The Tripura Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party will welcome Pratima Bhowmik, union minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment by organizing a four-day long ‘Ashirwaad Yatra’ starting on August 16.

Pratima Bhoumik was elected as the representative from the 1-West Tripura parliamentary constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a margin of 3 lakh 5 thousand 689 votes while 5 lakh 73 thousand 532 electorates exercised their franchise in favour of her.

Speaking with reporters here at BJP state headquarters on Friday afternoon, the party’s state president Prof Dr. Manik Saha said “Receiving a call from BJP central leadership, Bhoumik left for New Delhi on July 07. She has been given a ministerial berth in the union cabinet under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She is holding the charge of Social Justice and Empowerment as union minister of state. Not only BJP Karyakartas are happy, but entire Tripuraites are delighted with the decision of party’s central leadership”.

“After 40 days, Pratima Bhoumik is arriving on August 16. Pradesh BJP has initiated a four-day long ‘Aashirwaad Yatra’ starting on August 16 to August 19 next. She will visit eight districts of Tripura covering both the Lok Sabha seats by travelling 490 KMs in these four days. A total of 20 big and 30 small programmes will be covered”, said Dr Saha.

BJP state president said “Nine senior leaders of the party will accompany Bhoumik during her ‘Ashirwaad Yatra’ and they are- vice-president Dr Ashok Sinha, MP of 2-East Tripura seat Rebati Tripura, members Nilima Ghosh and Baharul Islam, deputy speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, North Tripura district president Malina Debnath, MLAs Pinaki Das Choudhury and Biplab Ghosh, and Kisan Morcha vice-president Manik Das”.

“During her tour programme for four days, Pradesh BJP general secretary Tinku Roy as Yatra Incharge, and state secretary Mihir Sarkar and BJYM state president Nabadal Banik as Yatra Co-Incharges”, he added.

Sharing the details of the four-day long ‘Aashirwaad Yatra’ programme, Pradesh BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said “On Day-1, Pratima Bhoumik will land at MBB Airport at 10.30 AM where she will be received by various cultural troupes and reach the state office escorted by bike rally. ‘Karyakarta Sambhardhana’ programme has been arranged to felicitate her in presence of the state president, all ministers and state senior leaders at the state office. Then she will visit Meher Kalibari to offer puja followed by lunch at her residence. She will thenb attend ‘Nagarik Sambardhana’ in presence of district presidents, senior leaders and MLAs at Dharmanagar Town Hall. She will also visit ration shops and distribute rice and food packages as part of PMGKAY at Dharmanagar ration shops. She will again visit another ‘Nagarik Sambardhana’ programme at Kailashahar town hall and Kumarghat Co-Operative Hall, followed by 50 senior Karyakarta Milan at Ambassa Dakbunglow in Dhalai district and have dinner with them. She will stationed at the respective Dakbunglow in Ambassa”.

“On Day-2, Nagarik Sambardhana at Kamalpur town hall, Khowai town hall and Gramin Nagarik Sambardhana at Kalyanpur market, lunch with OBC community house of Soumen Gope with 100 people. Then she will visit another Nagarik Sambardhana at Teliamura Town Hall and leave for Agartala to meet with Dipa Karmakar at her residence”.

“One Day-3, Bhoumik to visit Maa Tripura Sundari Temple and offer puja in Udaipur, baithak and breakfast with karyakartas at Temple’s Guest House, visit the residence of Late Mangaram Debbarma, CRPF SI from Tripura martyred in Jammu and Kashmir in March 2021, Nagarik Sambardhana at Santirbazar, visit the residence of Padmashri Satyaram Reang, Nagarik Milan at Manu Bazar market, lunch at Karyakarta house in Manu, again Nagarik Sambardhana at Sabroom, and 2 KMs roadshow in Belonia town. She will be stationed at Belonia Dakbunglow on August 18”.

“On Day-4, she will visit her native residence in Dhanpur spending time with her family members and have lunch too. Then she will visit Sonamura town hall for Nagarik Sambardhana, the road show at Bishalgarh Private Hall, and visit Mata Kamala Sundari Temple at Kashba and return to Agartala”, he added.