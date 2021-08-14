ULFA-I Extends Cease Fire For Another Three Months

– NET Web Desk

In a press statement United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent has informed of its decision to extend ceasefire for another three months.

“The duration of the unilateral cease fire that ULFA-I had declared on 15/05/2021 is going to finish soon. But due to the no substanatial change in the covid situation ULFA-I has decided to extend the cease fire for another three months,” the statement read.

According to the statement ULFA-I will abstain from any armed operations during this time.

Earlier the outlawed outfit had declared ceasefire after the formation of the new government. At the same time Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Mnister of Assam had asked ULFA-I to come to the discussion table.

ULFA-I a few days back had decided not to boycott the Independence Day celebrations in nearly 40 years. However it did raise questions about the nature of Independence Assam has ‘enjoyed’ over the years and asked people of Assam to raise ULFA flags as a mark of protest.