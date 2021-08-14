UNC Imposes 24-Hr ‘Total Shutdown’ In Naga Areas Till Aug 15, Protest Against Manipur Chief Secretary Order

NET Web Desk

Recently, the United Naga Council (UNC) has imposed a 24-hr ‘total shutdown’ in all Naga areas. This shutdown will come into effect from August 14 midnight to August 15 midnight.

The proclamation has been made in protest against the Manipur Chief Secretary order, passed on August 7 ‘deliberately imposing’ on all village to collect the Indian National Flag from their concern Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs).

The officials were asked to hoist these flags in their respective villages.

Such decision has been taken in order to celebrate the 75th India’s Independence Day on August 15.

The UNC demanded that Chief Secretary of Manipur must withdraw the said order at the earliest possible.

It has also warned to take its own course of action, if the chief secretary fails to act on the part.

The UNC directed Naga organisations, women, students and tribe Hoho to strictly enforce the total shutdown call in their respective jurisdictions.

However, anyone defying the shutdown will be at his/her own risk, as stated by the release.

It has slammed the state government and district administrations trying to suppress political aspirations of Naga residents and dominating the decades-long struggle for attaining peace in Nagaland, it added.

The release further stated that Naga people condemned the recent action of state security forces in dishonouring the Naga National Flag and Chandel district locals.

The ransacking of Naga People Organization (NPO), into Senapati District Students’ Association (SDSA) office, thereby snatching away Naga Flag by the Assam Riffle is a depiction of humiliating the Naga people, it added.

The UNC urged the civilians and particularly the Naga residents to extend their fullest cooperation, for the shutdown.