Indian Army Honours Yuva Arunachal President On 75th Independence Day

As all of India celebrates the 75th Independence Day with pomp and gaiety, it became all the more special for the NGO Yuva Arunachal as the Indian Army honoured its President of Yuva Arunachal Tseten Chombay in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.

Mr. Tseten Chombay, was conferred the ‘Chief Of Army Staff Commendation Card and Badge’ at Tawang Parade Ground during the Independence Day celebrations. The badge of honour was pinned by Commander 190 Mtn Brigade, Brigadier VKR Jagtap.

He is one of the 14 civilians in India and the only one from the Northeast in 2021 to be honoured with this prestigious award.

The award was announced from the office of Chief of Indian Army on Army Day – 15th January 2021. It is a recognition of his benevolent services rendered to the Indian Army in Arunachal Pradesh’s strategic formations in Tawang and West Kameng Districts. The citation mentioned “enhanced synergy in Civil-Military Relations in the strategically sensitive district of Tawang and West Kameng sectors” created by the non-governmental organisation ‘Yuva Arunachal’.



Tseten Chombay has been instrumental in conducting ‘Recruitment Rallies’ for Army Jawans, Porters, etc. in all of Arunachal Pradesh. He has been diligently organising Tawang Maitree Diwas from 2003 to 2019. More than that his efforts over the years have been instrumental in building Civil-military friendship and bonhomie.

Along with executing the Indian Army’s Sadbhavna and Ops Samaritan initiatives, he had closely worked with Army in times of natural calamities to make sure that help reaches the needy in time.