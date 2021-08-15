Meghalaya Violence: Curfew Clamped In Shillong & Adjoining Areas

– NET Web Desk

After banning the internet in the four districts of Meghalaya from 6 PM due to spreading violence and unrest Curfew has been declared in Shillong from 8 PM, August 15.

Isawanda Laloo East Khasi Hills DC informed that there will be “TOTAL CURFEW from 8:00 P.M. of 15th August 2021 in Shillong Agglomeration,” till 17th of August or further orders.

The East Khasi Hills District Administration said that “information is received that there have been incidents of stone-pelting, arson and theft, and a serious breakdown of law & order in parts of Shillong City” and “there is every likelihood of further breach of peace which may lead to incidents causing loss of life and property.”

As “there is (a) likelihood that the breach of peace may spread to other parts of the city and district,” a total curfew has been promulgated, informed the DC through the order.

Areas to be under curfew are the whole of Municipal and Cantonment areas,

Mawlai, Mawpat and Mylliem Blocks, from Umshyrpi Bridge upto 7th Mile, Upper Shillong, Madanrting, Mawblei, Laitkor, Nongkseh, Umlyngka, Lawsohtun, Mawdiangdiang, Diengiong and Siejiong.

During the curfew movement of the public is completely prohibited with no rally, public, meeting or gathering. Offices, shops and establishments, and all educational institutions will also remain closed.

However, Covid-19 duty and medical services will be allowed.