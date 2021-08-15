Muted Independence Day Celebrations In Mizoram

Independence Day was celebrated across all the districts of Mizoram. At the capital Aizawl, Chief Minister Zoramthanga hoisted the flag at the 75th Independence Day celebration held at Assam Rifles Ground.

While the celebratory parade was excluded at this year’s Independence Day function at Aizawl in consideration of COVID-19, the ceremonial guard of honour was displayed by 5 armed contingents (2nd BN Assam Rifles, 90 BN BSF, 3rd BN MAP, 5th IR BN & Mizoram Home Guard) and one Band Party (First MAP Brass Band). They were led by Parade Commanders F. Vanlalrochana, DSP and Lalrinpuia Chenkual, SDPO, Aizawl South.

In his Independence Day address, the Chief Minister conveyed his good wishes to the people of Mizoram and across the country. Alluding to the indomitable courage and resilience of the people that had won India her freedom, he said that it is with the same fortitude that we will overcome the present hardships caused by the pandemic today. He urged the people to remain strong and confident to be able to pursue their dreams of realising newer heights in the future. He saluted all the medical & healthcare personnel working round-the-clock to save lives, offering gratitude to the farming community, whose diligence and generosity ensure that the people have food on their tables even during the worst times of the pandemic. He congratulated all the Volunteers of the various Task Forces, the NGOs, the Churches as well as the people of Mizoram for their support and conformity to the required standard operating procedure (SOP) executed from time to time by the government for the safeguard and welfare of all.

