The Forgotten Mizo Soldiers Of Indian National Army

– F. Vanlalrochana, SO to DGP, Mizoram Police Service

During the second world war the 1st Battalion Assam Regiment was the largest recruiter of Mizos, and next to them was the Indian Army Medical Corps. Those Mizos who joined the Medical Corps were posted in various places in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. In December 1941, 53 Mizos attached to the 43rd Field Ambulance unit were deployed to Singapore. After 16 days of the journey, they reached Singapore on 6th January 1942. Since December 1941, Japanese Forces had been continuously bombing Singapore.

The Mizos were able to stay at a safe distance and did not suffer any casualties. On 15th February, Singapore finally fell to Japanese forces and a large number of Allied Force soldiers were taken as prisoners of war. The soldiers along with thousands of civilians were sent to labour camps. There were in total 64 Mizo prisoners of war in Singapore. Besides 53 men from the 43rd Fd. Ambulance unit, there were 8 men from the Nursing unit, 2 Doctors, and 1 havildar from Royal Indian Army Service Corps.

The Japanese were barbaric and cruel to the prisoners of war. The prisoners were left with very little food and as a result, they suffered from malnutrition. Overcrowding and lack of proper sanitation in the camps led to diseases like malaria, cholera, beriberi and dysentery. Since most of the Mizos were from the Medical Corps, they were sent to work in one of the hospitals. The Japanese allowed their prisoners to send letters to their homes. However, it was a readymade letter written in English and the sender could only write his name and no return address was written.

Despite the cruelty of the Japanese towards their prisoners, it seems that they were less harsh towards the Mizos. They were allowed to play football and hockey, they even celebrated Christmas.

On 23rd January 1943, Subash Chandra Bose visited the Prisoners‟ Camp in Singapore. He invited the Indian prisoners to join the Indian National Army (INA). Many prisoners responded to his call to take up arms against the British. Even among the Mizo prisoners, three joined the INA on 2nd June 1942. Rosiama agreed to join the INA but after three days he changed his mind and resigned. He was sent back to the Prisoners Camp.

Darthawma Renthlei was another Mizo who joined the INA. Born on May 15, 1921, at Pukpui village, Mizoram during the British Era, Darthawma Renthlei had served in the Medical Corps of the Indian Army. He was enlisted as Nursing Sepoy in November 1940 and was posted at Penang in Malaysia in August 1941. Before being enlisted in the INA he swore an oath by placing his hands on the Holy Bible: “I give my life and my abilities to my nation.” After joining the INA he was again given training and was deployed at the front.

Along with the Japanese Imperial Army, He fought against the British in Burma in 1944 as a soldier of The INA, he was shot in the chest and was captured. He was charged for waging war against the British Empire and was imprisoned for two years in Chittagong and Lucknow jails. He was released in January 1946 when Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru intervened and told the British that these people were not rebels but fought for independence like them (Gandhi and Nehru) Even after he was released from jail, he could not get any employment under British India Government. Even after he returned to his home in Lunglei, he was still under CID surveillance and was not allowed to say anything about independence. After India got independence, those who joined the INA, their contributions during the War were recognised and accepted them as freedom fighters. Thus, he finally got his breathing space.

On 15 August 1973 Darthawma was awarded Tamrapatra. Several other citations were given at different stages of his life.

He lived a long life. He left for his heavenly abode on 21st July 2019 at the age of 99. The freedom fighter’s last rites were performed on the afternoon of the day he died. It was attended by representatives from the district administration, Army, paramilitary forces, non-governmental organisations and Ex-Servicemen. He was survived by six children, 19 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren