Tripura Targets A 600 Crore Economy Through Rubber Mission

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura government has set a target of Rs 600 crore economy through the rubber mission, said Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday after inaugurating the Chief Minister’s Rubber Mission at Pathaliaghat in Sepahijala district.

Deb said that the present government has built 200 smokehouses which have increased the quality of rubber sheets and also increased the price of rubber sheets.

“The Prime Minister has set a target of doubling the income of farmers by 2022 so that rubber farmers will also benefit. Peace is the key condition for development. Terrorism started in the state in the ’80s which affected the common people of the state. The development of the state is greatly hampered. At present there is an atmosphere of peace in the state which makes development possible,” Deb said.

He also said that the state government did not cut the salaries of government employees, and this has been made possible by having the same government at the center and in the states.

Speaking about the vaccination, he said that 93 percent has been completed in the state and the Covid positivity rate has come down from 22 percent to 2 percent.

“I personally took the biscuits produced from the bamboo stalks of the state to the Prime Minister. He advised me to make pickles from this bamboo skewer. Today, Risa in Tripura has gained national and international recognition. The name of Baramura hill has been changed to Hatai Katar,” Deb added.

He further said that due to the goodwill of the Prime Minister, Agartala Airport has been named after Maharaja Bir Bikram.

“The present government is not the government of any party, it is the government of the people,” Deb added.