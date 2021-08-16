Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar To Be New Pres As Taliban Reclaims Afghanistan

-NET Web Desk

Hordes of Taliban fighters took control of the presidential palace in Kabul on an intervening night between August 15 and 16, 2021.

Elected president Ghani fleed from Afghanistan laying to rest speculations of power-sharing between Taliban and the government that was in place.

In a late-night statement, the Taliban said: “This is a takeover and no interim arrangement.” “We want all missions to stay and we assure them that they are safe here,” it added.

Amidst the chaos, Talibani Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar name is making rounds as Afghanistan’s new President.

The Taliban has asked the citizens not to come out of their homes or leave the country. As per the latest reports, NATO is still in control of the Hamid Karzai Airport and military transport is using it for flights.

On Sunday August 15 Taliban fighters surrounded Kabul and after bringing the provincial capitals undeer its control. It was only a matter of time after Taliban took over Mazar e Sharif, Kandahar, and Jalalabad. However there were reports of fighting.

Countries like Canada, the USA, Germany, UK, etc. who had embassy presence have evacuated their personnel and staff from Afganistan.

India meantime has put in motion its contingency plans to evacuate its staffers and citizens from the Taliban-controlled nation.

“The government is closely monitoring the fast-paced developments in Afghanistan. We will not put the lives of our staff at the Indian embassy in Kabul at any risk,” said a source to News 18.

In the meantime, scared citizens are rushing to the airport for any transport outside the nation. Panic-stricken people are trying to hop onto any available transport to escape Taliban control have crowded the airport and tarmac. NATO forces had to fire in the air to disperse the crowds so that personnel from the alliance can be evacuated quickly.

Taliban has announced that anyone in Afghanistan need not fear for their lives as peace and security will be maintained.