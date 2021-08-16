Afghanistan Military Plane Crashes In Uzbekistan

NET Web Desk

On Sunday, August 15, an Afghanistan military plane has crashed in Uzbekistan, as confirmed by the country’s Defense Ministry.

The crash that took place in Uzbekistan’s southern province of Surkhondaryo, which borders Afghanistan.

According to AFP report, Bekpulat Okboyev, a doctor in Surkhondaryo province asserted to have shifted two patients, into his hospital who were wearing Afghan military uniforms on Sunday evening.

The doctor described one of the patients as having come in “with a parachute” and noted that the man had suffered fractures.

Recent acceleration of Talibans control over Afghanistan, ruining the democracy it possessed had put further alarms on bordering countries. Afghanistan shares borders with three former Soviet countries – Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

People rush towards Kabul airport, in a bid to flee Taliban takeover.

Recently, Talibans have gripped the capital city, Kabul, and hoisted it’s flag on President House, that led to fleeing of Ashraf Ghani and his ministers.

Women residing in the nation believe that continuous 5 years rule of Talibans in the nation is a proof of violence and refusing women’s rights.

Military equipments left by the US Army are been seized by the Talibans, while recently, nabbing the helicopters gifted by India to the nation. Residents believe, Talibans will continue to impose Sunni Islamic rules, thereby killing civilians, and the violence continues to accelerate.