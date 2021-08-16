AIFF Nominates 10 Women Footballers From Manipur For Indian National Football Team

NET Web Desk

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has selected a total of 10 women footballers from Manipur for the Indian national football team.

Considered another major contribution in the field of sports, these names has been included in the final list for the Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp to be held at Jamshedpur from August 16.

Meanwhile, 10 women footballers have been selected from the camp to represent India in the next Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Asian Cup 2022.

Having taken charge of the Senior Women’s Team, Head Coach, Thomas Dennerby has named a list of 30 probables who will be camping in Jamshedpur.

The list are as follows –

GOALKEEPERS : Aditi Chauhan, Sowmiya Narayanasamy, M Linthoingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda

DEFENDERS : Jabamani Tudu, Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Hemam Shilky Devi, Michel Castanha, Ritu Rani, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, W Linthoingambi Devi, Kritina Devi Thounaojam, Anju Tamang, Asem Roja Devi

MIDFIELDERS : Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore, Martina Thokchom, Dangmei Grace, Soumya Guguloth, Sumithra Kamaraj, Mariyammal Balamurugan, Sanju, Manisha.

FORWARDS : Renu, Karishma Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Sumati Kumari, Daya Devi, Pyari Xaxa.

In addition to the 30 players named by Dennerby, Bala Devi who is currently under rehab will be joining the camp to assess her medical condition, while Dalima Chibber will be training for the first 10 days after which she will be returning to play League football in Canada as per her prior commitment.

Manipur CM, N. Biren Singh has also congratulated the players for achieving the feat. “Proud moment for our girls as AIFF has included 10 Manipuri players in the final list for the Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp to be held at Jamshedpur from August 16 in preparation for the forthcoming AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022. My best wishes to all the participants.” – tweeted by the CM.