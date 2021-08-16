Assam: Former Congress MP Sushmita Dev Resigns From Party’s Primary Membership

In another jolt to the Congress party in Assam, former Silchar Lok Sabha MP and president of All India Mahila Congress Committee (AIMCC) Sushmita Dev resigned from the primary membership of the party on August 16, 2021.

In a letter to AICC president Sonia Gandhi, the former MP wrote, “Please treat this letter as my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress.”

“I cherish my three-decade-long association with the Indian National Congress. May I take this opportunity to thank the party, its leaders, members, and workers who have been a part of my memorable journey,” she added.

“Madam, I thank you personally for your guidance and the opportunities you gave me. I value the enriching experience,” she further wrote.

“I hope I have your good wishes as I begin a new chapter in my life of public service,” she concluded the letter.

However, the former MP has not hinted anything if she will be joining the BJP or any other party.

Sources close to Dev informed that an announcement on her future course of events will be made soon.