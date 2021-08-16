“Don’t Travel To Shillong Amid Curfew”, Assam Government To Citizens

NET Web Desk

The Assam Government has advised citizens to not travel to Shillong, Meghalaya after some parts of the neighbouring state witnessed massive conflict.

The Meghalaya government imposed a curfew in Shillong and banned mobile internet services in at least four districts, after the escalation of vandalism in nearby areas during Independence Day.

“Curfew has been imposed in Shillong due to Law & Order issues. People from Assam are advised not to travel to Shillong till curfew continues,” – asserted by Assam Police Special Director General, GP Singh said through it’s Twitter handle.

Curfew has been imposed in Shillong due to Law & Order issues. People from Assam are advised not to travel to Shillong till curfew continues. @assampolice @mygovassam @GuwahatiPol @GhtyTrafficPol @DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/j6lVn1Kd1k — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) August 15, 2021

The arson rocked the state capital after unidentified miscreants hurled petrol bombs at the residence of Meghalaya CM, Conrad K Sangma on Sunday.

However, a vehicle carrying CRPF personnel was also attacked by protesters in Mawlai area of Shillong during curfew hours.