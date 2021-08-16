I Will Work As A Bridge Between Centre And State: Union MoS Pratima Bhoumik

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

40 days after being sworn in as a union minister of state, MoS Pratima Bhoumik arrived in Tripura on Monday, August 16, 2021. She was sworn in as Union minister on July 8 and became the minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment.

She received a warm welcome upon her arrival at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here in Agartala on Monday morning. She laid a wreath at the statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya at the Airport.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given respect to the people of the state. He has empowered women by giving a place in the Union Cabinet to any woman MP from this state. Prime Minister Modi was uttering the name of the state while addressing the nation from Lalkella on Sunday”, Pratima said while speaking to the media.

Thousands of BJP workers on motorbikes, women blowing the conch shells, and countless party supporters standing on both sides of the roads gave a rousing welcome to the newly appointed Union Minister Social Justice and Empowerment.

Speaking to the media Pratima Bhowmik said she would work as a bridge between Modi and the people of the state. She called upon all to come forward to realize the dream of building a better Tripura. Bhoumik later attended a function of the Bharat Ratna Sangha club and handed over the tricycles to two Divyangs.

Later, Bhowmik reached the party office, where the state president Dr. Manik Saha welcomed her and thanked Prime Minister Modi for giving Tripura such respect.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik said a forensic university is being set up in the state. It will be built on 50 acres of land. The United States will come from Southeast Asia to research with the defense and security forces. The glory of this state will spread more. Work on campus will begin soon.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to develop the Northeastern states. He said that the state has received a lot more. And that has been possible because of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister has further enhanced the glory of the state”, Bhoumik said.

Later she also held a rally at Dharmanagar and thousands of people welcome her.