Manipur : 1 Held For Allegedly Raping A Minor

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Ukhrul police had arrested a 67-yr-old man accused of raping a minor girl from the district.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 6 of the Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 & 506 and FIR No. 3 (8) 2021 for further investigation.

Identified as Jonathan Khongreiwoshi, the accused was produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class within his 24-hrs of arrest.

According to an official statement, the accused will be produced for second judicial remand after 6 days of arrest.

A combined team of Ukhrul Police Station (PS) lead by SI Marchang and Police Reserve Line nabbed the accused, who went into hiding himself.

The accused was apprehended in connection with the case at Hatha village. While, upon preliminary enquiry, Jonathan has admitted to raping the minor.

The accused is said to have allegedly raped the victim, since the month of December 2020 repeatedly.

However, he threatened the minor of dire consequences if the case was revealed to anyone including her family.

But only after her pregnancy became evident, father of the 16-yr-old minor lodged a complaint at Ukhrul Women Police Station.