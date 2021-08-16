Manipur Government Files Affidavit In SC, Calls Erendro – A Habitual Trouble Maker

NET Web Desk

On Sunday August 15, the Manipur Government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, accusing the activist Leichombam Erendro, of habitually posting insulting comments on social media to incite trouble.

This complaint asserted the Erendro do not deserve any compensation as he faced no custodial violence during detention.

The affidavit filed by state government asserted to withdrew the May 17 order invoking National Security Act (NSA) against Erendro on July 19,

This occurred the day when a bench of Justice comprising of DY Chandrachud and M R Shah, has ordered to release the activist before 5 pm, with a personal bond of Rs 1000.

The 37-yr-old activist was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) over the Facebook Post that asserted cow dung or cow urine will not cure COVID-19.

He wrote, “The cure for Corona is not cow dung & cow urine. The cure is science & common sense. Professor ji RIP.”

The following statement did not go well with Usham Deben Singh, Vice-President of Manipur BJP, who later filed a complaint alleging the statement was willfully passed to insult the sentiment of family members of the deceased and BJP workers.