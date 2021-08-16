Meghalaya HM Resigns Amid Unrest, CM’s Home Attacked By Molotov Cocktail

– NET Web Desk

The civil unrest in Meghalaya in the wake of Ex HNLC leader Chesterfield Thangkhiew encounter at his Shillong residence has shaken its political and administrative brass to its core.

As the whole of India was basking in 75th Independence Day’s fervor with the Tricolour unfurling all over the nation, streets of Shillong saw young men waving black flags, brandishing weapons, and roaming in the city observing black day against the killing of Ex-HNLC leader. Reportedly shots were also fired at night.

The administration unable to get a grip of the unfolding situation clamped curfew and banned the internet services for two days.

Molotov cocktail made of petrol was lobbed into Shillong home of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma as one of the brazen rejections to the government’s handling of the situation in the past few days.

As Conrad Sangma stays in the official residence no harm came to him and anyone present at his Shillong home at that time.

At night reports of Home Minister Lakmen Rymbui started coming in. Later it was confirmed that he indeed has sent in his resignation as the Home Minister of the state.

His letter categorically mentioned his shock and dismay on the chain of events starting from the IED blast to the encounter of surrendered HNLC leader Chesterfield Thangkhiew. He termed the encounter “exceeding the lawful tenets of the law”.

“Considering the gravity of the situation, I would like to request you to relive the home department from me with immediate effect,” he added.

Earlier during the burial of Chesterfield Thangkhiew, thousands followed his hearse to the cemetery clothed in black as a sign of mourning and protest displaying the angst of the people against the actions of the police and the administration.

Already ravaged by Covid-19 induced dire circumstances a situation like this was the least Meghalaya wanted. What remains to be seen is the is how the govt delivers justice which the people are clamouring for.