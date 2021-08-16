Meghalaya Orders Judicial Inquiry Into The Killing Of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew

NET Web Desk

Facing unprecedented public anger and backlash in the wake of the killing of surrendered HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew the Meghalaya Government has constituted a judicial inquiry. Allegedly Cheristerfield Thangkhiew was killed in ‘an encounter’ with police in the wee hours of August 13 last.

The Chief Minister also informed the media that the Government has decided to form a peace committee under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong. The Cabinet Ministers Hamlet Dohling and Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar besides some civil society representatives will be part of the proposed peach committee. It will look into the restoration of peace in Meghalaya.

A sub-committee for security and law and order, which will be headed by the Chief Minister will also be formed, cited a Shillong Times Report. The Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister will be members of the sub-committee that will look into the different aspects of law and order.