Nagaland Dispatches Natural Rubber Sheets To Delhi

– NET Web Desk

Land Resources department, Wokha, Nagaland, held a flagged-off Truck load with 65 MT of Natural Rubber Sheets took off for Aarush Reliable Holdings, Delhi from Nagaland at Merapani (Marachu Yan), on 16th August 2021 with Additional Deputy Commissioner of Bhandari, Tiameren Chang, NCS, as a chief guest.

Chang said that besides bringing economic empowerment and development to the rubber growers community, the state’s revenue would also benefit if the government sets up a streamlined mechanism to check and regulate the outflow of products and he lauded the effort made by the Land Resources department, Wokha for bringing recognition to Nagaland as a large scale, high-quality natural rubber producing state.

District Project Officer, Wokha, Tepunol Yore, said that under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana Watershed Component (PMKSY-WDC), IWMP and NABARD funded RIDF tranches the department had supported rubber growers achieving an area of 6,806 Ha and covering 4,135 households in Wokha district till 2020.

Yore highlighted that plantations have covered 123 recognized villages where about 1,557 Ha are being tapped with about 1,010 households directly engaged in rubber-based activities. Wokha District alone produced about 3,154.20 MT of rubber sheets during the year 2020 generating an income of approximately 37.85 crores, he added.

He further stated that there is an increase in a reverse migration of people from urban to rural areas to engage in rubber-based economic activities even as the department has a roadmap vision plan for the years ahead for increased production capacity to sell outside the state.