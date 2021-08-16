Nagaland Government Releases Special Cover On “Naga Chilli”

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Nagaland Government has released a special cover on the “Naga Mircha” as a GI tagged product.

The event was organized in presence of Minister of Agriculture & Cooperation, G. Kaito Aye; BJP National Spokesperson, Mmhonlumo Kikon; and Postmaster General NE-II Region, Som Kamei.

Naga Mircha or Raja Mircha meaning “King of Chillies” is a fruit of plant belonging to the Capsicum species. These chillies are one of the hottest chillies, that transforms its colour from green to red on maturity.

The Naga Mircha is extensively cultivated in the four districts of Nagaland – Dimapur, Kohima, Mon, and Peren. It was recognized with GI tag on December 2, 2018.

On Wednesday July 28, a consignment of ‘Raja Mircha’ also referred as king chilli from Nagaland was exported to London via Guwahati by air for the first time ever.

The consignment was sourced from Tening, Peren district, Nagaland and was packed at the Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) assisted packhouse at Guwahati.

This has proved to be a major boost to exports of Geographical Indications (GI) products from the north-eastern region.

“Raja Chilli” that attained GI certification in 2008, is also referred as Bhoot Jolokia and Ghost pepper.

The consignment of the chilli, also considered as the world’s hottest chilli is based on the Scoville Heat Units (SHUs).

Nagaland CM, Neiphiu Rio confirmed the news through his Twitter handle. He also thanked India Post Office for undertaking the initiative. “Released a Special Cover in the presence of my colleagues Shri @KaitoAye, Shri @MmhonlumoKikon and Postmaster General, NE-II Region Shri Som Kamei. I thank @IndiaPostOffice for the initiative to release a Special Cover on the “Naga Mircha” as a GI tagged product. #IndiaAt75″ – tweeted by the CM.