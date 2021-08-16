Nagaland: Governor Confers Cultural Awards For 2020

Haidobabe Hingleu

‘At Home’ cum Governor’s Award in the field of Art, Music and Literature 2020 programme was held at Dr. Imkongliba Ao Hall, Raj Bhavan Kohima on 15th August 2021.

On the occasion, the Governor’s Awards were conferred to the awardees of 2020 since the Award could not be held due to the coronavirus pandemic. The recipients were Buddhi Bahadur Thapa for Arts and display of paintings; Kekhrielezo Stephen Mark Medom for Arts and display of sculpture works; Bendangnungsang Ao for Arts and display of painting and Squadron band for music and live performance.

While congratulating the recipients, Governor, RN Ravi lauded them for inspiring the younger generations. The Governor said that Britishers not only colonised India politically and economically but also colonised socio-cultural and intellectual institutions of the people of this country, and the de-colonisation of it remains and unfinished project till today.

He added that to sustain the British empire in India they had to infuse a sense of inferiority among the natives, and the infused sense of superiority of Britishness was felt in their conduct, teachings, literature, music, art that they produced and encouraged, and we keep following it without appreciating and understanding.

Ravi mentioned that Art, culture and music are very powerful mediums of expression. Nagaland has an enormously rich cultural heritage, every village needless of its culture has a remarkable composite expression for the way of life, unfortunately, today most of it is mirrored in the forms of a few dances and dresses. It loses the values which for centuries our ancestors have preserved and transmitted down the line. Our people should resonate with the collective angst and urges of society only then it becomes genuine and relevant, the Governor stated.

Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio in his brief speech said the formalities of the Award for 2021 could not be completed and it will be carried over in 2022. He congratulated the Awardees and said the recognition of their works is not only to promote but to encourage the youths in the field of Music, Art and Literature. The Chief Minister said the state is unique because of the rich culture and tradition, we need to preserve it at the same time we cannot ignore the modern Art, Music and Literature which is highly respected today further for their promotion in Nagaland, the State government has announced CM’s scholarship for Music and Arts.

Chief Secretary, J. Alam addressed the gathering and Matu Zeliang of Nagaland Police presented a special song.