Nagaland: ‘Smoke-Free District HQ’ Campaign In Mon

Haidobabe Hingleu

“The public should be made aware that it is a crime to smoke in public as per Section 4 of the COPTA 2003” stated Thavaseelan K, IAS, DC Mon on 16th August at the launch of Smoke-Free District Headquarter Campaign at the Conference Room. The launch was held along with the District Level Coordination Committee review meeting.

Thavaseelan stressed the importance of the harms of “2nd Hand Smoking” and hoped through the campaign people smoking at home would be made aware of the harms that they are causing to their loved ones.

Nodal Officer, NTCP Mon, Dr. I Simon Sumi highlighted some of the aims and objectives of the Campaign which includes creating awareness of the harmful effects of smoking and smoking in public places, sensitising people of Section 4 of COPTA 2003 which bans and penalizes smoking in public places and encouraged people to quit smoking. Laid down the strategies for the Campaign such as sensitizing all HoDs, District Anti-Tobacco Squads, regular enforcement drives, advocacy with NGOs, Civil Societies, and Church and Schools as Campaign Ambassadors.

With 11 schools in the town declared as tobacco-free, the Committee deliberated on making more educational institutions and schools across the District free from tobacoo.