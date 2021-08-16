Sikkim Government Withdraws Odd/Even Criteria For Vehicles

NET Web Desk

On August 15, the Sikkim Government has exempted odd/even criteria for the movement of tourists and for two-wheeler vehicles, with immediate effect till 6 PM of Aug 23, 2021.

Entry of vehicles and persons from Rangpo and Melli checkposts shall be regulated through directives mentioned in the notification.

All categories of persons who have been fully vaccinated shall be allowed to enter on production of relevant documents.

Army & security personnel, central and state government officials on official tour or on official duties shall be allowed to enter the state.

However, persons who are ordinary residents including the regular employees working in various private commercial establishments of the state shall be required to produce negative RTPCR report conducted within 72 hrs for entry into the state. This is exempted in case they return back on the same day.

Tourists who have been fully vaccinated shall be permitted to enter on production of relevant certificate. Those tourists who are partially vaccinated or below 18 yrs of age shall be permitted to enter on production of negative RTPCR report taken 72 hrs prior to date of entry.

Entry of tourist vehicles from outside the state shall be permitted subject to the condition that driver should be fully vaccinated or returns back from the state on the same day.

Besides, entry of project-related workforce, technical staff and related persons working on various projects in the state, shall be allowed without requiring negative RTPCR report, subject to 7 days mandatory quarantine either with facilities notified by the concerned District Collectors, or facilities organized at project site by project authorities. This will be actively monitored by the concerned district collectors.

The notification has further issued directives for Inter and Inter-District Movement of persons and vehicles, markets, shops and commercial establishments, factories and pharmaceutical companies, government offices/PSUs, social/religious congregations, relief work and medical services, surveillance and containment zones.