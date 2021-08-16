Sikkim : NGO Blood Army Donates Hearse Vehicles For Needy Families

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Blood Army of Sikkim has organized an initiative to provide a Hearse Vehicle, named ‘Swaargyaan’ to residents facing hurdles for the last journey of their loved ones.

While people are turning their backs on each other during the difficult times of COVID-19, Blood Army of Sikkim has stepped up with a humanitarian initiative, standing by locals.

A messiah to needy people, this organization has proved as a support during these tough times, by commencing hearse vehicles, to ferry the dead bodies of COVID-19 patients.

“This is purely Voluntary service, maintained, modified and procured by togetherness effort of people.” – asserted by members of Blood Army.

The Blood Army of Sikkim, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) is dedicated for creating awareness and voluntary support for the needy ones, residing in the state.