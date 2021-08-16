Unlock Phase-V In Nagaland Till September 2

NET Web Desk

On Monday August 16, the Nagaland Government has announced the Unlock Phase-V, with effect from Thursday, Aug 19 till Thursday, September 2.

Nagaland Government spokesperson and Advisor, Mmhonlumo Kikon, asserted the High-Powered Committee (HPC) have decided to have the Unlock-V till 2nd September.

Furthermore, the spokesperson also declared that vaccination rate reaches 51%, with positivity rate standing to 4.52%.

Kikon further states that positivity rate of young people, with age less than 20% stands to 16%.

According to the notification, 100% attendance is mandatory for Government officers. While, 50% is mandatory for other government employees. Gymnasiums are however permitted to open with 50% attendance.

The news has been confirmed by the BJP Spokesperson, Mmhonlumo Kikon through his Twitter handle. “HPC has decided to go for Unlock 5 till 2nd September. Vaccination rate is 51%. Positivity rate is 4.52 % Positivity rate of young people >20 yrs is 16%. 100 % attendance for Govt. officers & 50 % for other Govt. Employees. Gymnasiums will open with 50% attendance.” – tweeted by Kikon.